A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore), to enter a defence in his ongoing trial for alleged criminal defamation of President Bola Tinubu Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling , rejected a request by the Mr Sowore’s…...

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore), to enter a defence in his ongoing trial for alleged criminal defamation of President Bola Tinubu

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling , rejected a request by the Mr Sowore’s lawyer Marshall Abubakar, that further hearing in the case be adjourned till after the court’s forthcoming vacation.

The judge ordered that further hearing in the case be conducted daily, beginning from Friday, when the defendant shall be obligated to open his defence.

Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly making false claims against President Bola Tinubu by in a posts he made on his “X” and Facebook accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Sowore Asks Justice Mohammed Umar To Recuse Himself From His Trial

At the resumed sitting prosecuting counsel Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), said the case was fixed for June 4 to get the Chief Judge’s response to a May 19, 2026 letter from Sowore, requesting that the case be assigned to another judge.

Kehinde said he was served on May 26 a copy of the Chief Judge’s response, in which the defendant’s request was declined and the court was ordered to continue to hear the case.

He then, applied that the judge order the defendant to enter his defence.

Responding, Marshal Abubakar claimed that a portion of the Chief Judge’s response directed the defendant to file a formal application so that it could be heard in open court.

Abubakar urged the court to adjourn the case till after the court’s forthcoming vacation to enable his client participate in next year’s presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying, Kehinde faulted Abubakar’s interpretation of the Chief Judge’s response.

He stressed that the case before the court had nothing to do with political activities in the country.

Following a disagreement between both lawyers on the content of the Chief Judge’s response, Justice Umar called for a copy of the letter and read through, following which he declared Abubakar wrong.

The judge said the current stage of the case merely required the defendant to enter his defence. Thereafter, the judge ordered Sowore to enter his defence.

He also ordered that hearing in the case proceed daily ,in line with the provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the judge’s order, Abubakar sought an adjournment till after the court’s vacation for the defendant to open his defence.

Again, Kehinde, SAN, objected, noting that having ruled and ordered a daily hearing, the ruling of the court was in consonance with the law.

The prosecuting lawyer added that “the option left at this point is for the defence to continue or simply be foreclosed. It is either they continue or they are foreclosed.”

The judge subsequently adjourned till June 5 for the defendant to open his defence.