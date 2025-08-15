A High Court in Nasarawa State has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to grant access codes to the Julius Abure-led Labour Party to upload its candidates for the August 16 bye-election and the Federal Capital Territory council polls....

A High Court in Nasarawa State has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to grant access codes to the Julius Abure-led Labour Party to upload its candidates for the August 16 bye-election and the Federal Capital Territory council polls.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Mustapha A. Ramat, in an interlocutory order delivered on July 23, 2025, directed INEC to accord exclusive recognition to Barrister Julius Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the authentic National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party.

The court also ordered the electoral body to allow the duo upload the names and particulars of their nominated candidates for the upcoming elections, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Despite the order, the Labour Party says INEC has yet to publish the names of its nominees for Saturday’s bye-election and the FCT council elections scheduled for early 2026.

Reacting, Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the ruling as a welcome development that would correct what he called “many wrongs” against the party’s authentic leadership.

He accused INEC of denying Labour Party candidates equal opportunity to campaign, citing similar incidents in past elections, and warned that the party would no longer tolerate such treatment.

Ifoh urged candidates to remain focused and resilient, expressing confidence that Labour Party will emerge victorious despite the setbacks.

The case has been adjourned to September 22, 2025, for hearing of the main suit.