A Federal High Court has ordered the final forfeiture of $13 million claimed by Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd, a firm linked to businesswoman Aisha Achimugu. Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Emeka Nwite granted an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), directing that the funds be…...

A Federal High Court has ordered the final forfeiture of $13 million claimed by Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd, a firm linked to businesswoman Aisha Achimugu.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Emeka Nwite granted an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), directing that the funds be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The court held that neither Oceangate Engineering nor Achimugu was able to establish that the money was legitimately earned.

Justice Nwite ruled that claims by the company’s counsel, Darlington Ozurumba, that the funds were derived from gifts and proceeds of oil and gas contracts were not supported by credible evidence.

He also dismissed the argument that the court lacked jurisdiction to grant the interim forfeiture order issued on August 22, 2025, while sitting as a vacation court.

The judge upheld submissions by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), that due process was followed in obtaining the order, citing compliance with relevant laws, including provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006, and the Federal High Court Rules.

Justice Nwite further described as baseless the argument that the EFCC acted without proper cause, noting that the agency was within its mandate to investigate and pursue suspected proceeds of unlawful activities, regardless of whether a formal complaint had been lodged.