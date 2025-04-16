Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has nullified the removal of the reinstated speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, which took place on January 13, 2025.

The court held that the action of the majority lawmakers including the deputy speaker Mojisola Meranda in which she emerged as the speaker was unconstitutional.

The court also set aside all other resolutions and decisions made from the controversial sitting of Jan. 13 and awarded N500,000 to mr Obasa as damages.