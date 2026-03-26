A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

Justice Peter Kekemeke gave the order on Thursday after Turaki failed to appear in court for his arraignment on a one-count criminal charge filed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The charge alleges that Turaki gave false information to the police, an offence said to contravene Section 140 of the Penal Code Law.

At the hearing, prosecution counsel, Usman Rabiu, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the defendant to take his plea, but noted that Turaki was absent despite being duly served with both the charge and hearing notice.

Rabiu consequently invoked Section 396(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, urging the court to issue a bench warrant to compel the defendant’s appearance.

Defence counsel, Abdulaziz Ibrahim (SAN), opposed the request, arguing that a pending motion seeking to quash the charge should be determined first. He also asked the court for additional time to file written addresses, insisting his client’s presence was not required at this stage.

In his ruling, Justice Kekemeke held that the defendant’s absence was unjustified, noting that the defence did not dispute that Turaki had been served with the relevant court processes.

The judge ruled that under Section 396(2) of the ACJA, where a defendant is aware of a pending charge but fails to appear without explanation, the appropriate order is to issue a bench warrant to ensure attendance.

He further held that the motion to quash the charge was premature and could only be entertained after the defendant has taken his plea.

The court subsequently issued a bench warrant for Turaki’s arrest and adjourned the matter until April 22, 2026, for arraignment.

According to the charge marked CR/647/2026, Turaki is accused of submitting a petition dated October 5, 2022, to the IGP containing alleged false information against one Saidi Mohammed Mainasara, with intent to misuse police authority to the detriment of the said individual.