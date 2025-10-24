A Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to the leaders of the #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters, including publisher and activist Omoyele Sowore, Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader...

A Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, Abuja, on Friday granted bail to the leaders of the #FreeNnamdiKanu protesters, including publisher and activist Omoyele Sowore, Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others, for ₦500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Sowore and 11 other leaders of the #FreeNnamdiKanu were arrested, following the Monday demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory, demanding the release of the detained IPOB leader.

The incident was made public by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who condemned the arrest in a post on X, accusing the police and the Tinubu administration of eroding the sanctity of the judiciary.