A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted N50 million bail to popular socialite and nightclub owner, Mike Nwalie, better known as Pretty Mike, following his arraignment over alleged drug-related offences.

Nwalie, who owns Proxy Lagos Night Club, appeared before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa alongside the club’s supervisor, 32-year-old Joachim Hillary.

The duo were charged by the Federal Government, through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession, and permitting the use of premises for illegal drug activities.

According to NDLEA prosecutor Buhari Abdullahi, the alleged offences took place on or about October 26, 2025, at the nightclub located on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The agency accused the defendants of conspiring to organise a drug party at the venue.

During a subsequent operation, NDLEA operatives reportedly recovered 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa and 177 cylinders of Nitrous Oxide (commonly known as laughing gas), weighing a total of 364.662 kilograms.

The agency further alleged that Hillary was found in possession of the cannabis without lawful authority.

Pretty Mike, aged 45, was accused of allowing his nightclub to be used for drug-related activities, offences said to contravene Sections 14(b) and 20(1)(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under Sections 20(2)(b) and 12 of the same Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, defence counsel Dr. B.S. Awosika (SAN) urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms, noting that the defendants had no prior criminal record and would appear for trial. However, the prosecution opposed the bail request, arguing that the defence failed to provide sufficient grounds to warrant it.

In his ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that the defendants were entitled to the presumption of innocence and that the prosecution had not demonstrated valid reasons to deny bail.

He granted each defendant bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum and directed the sureties to submit an affidavit of means.

The court released the defendants to their counsel pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions and adjourned the case until January 14, 2026, for trial.