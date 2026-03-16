Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted bail to a United Kingdom-based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Badejo, for fifty million naira and two sureties in like sum. She’s standing trial for alleged conspiracy and defamation, charges brought against her by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex Alagbon-Ikoyi,…...

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted bail to a United Kingdom-based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Badejo, for fifty million naira and two sureties in like sum.



She’s standing trial for alleged conspiracy and defamation, charges brought against her by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

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‎According to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, informed the court that the blogger and others now at large committed the offences around November 2021.

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‎The defendant and others are said to have agreed to publish and transmit defamatory statements and videos through her YouTube channel and Facebook platforms against the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman and one Dickson Osagie.

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‎She was further alleged to have falsely portrayed Apostle Suleman as a cultist, rapist, assassin, ritualist, and other criminal designations. While also said to have placed both men in fear of death or bodily harm by making and publishing the alleged defamatory statements.

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‎The charges are brought under Sections 376, 408(1), and 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as well as sections 24(2)(a) and 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

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‎Some of the offences she’s facing, such as alleged cyberbullying, are punishable with a jail term of ten years and a minimum fine of twenty-five million naira.

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‎Ms Badejo pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge on March 6 and was remanded at the Nigeria Correctional facility till Monday for a ruling on her bail application.

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‎In his ruling, Justice Aluko considered arguments from the prosecution and the defence on whether to grant the defendant bail.

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‎The lead defence counsel, Dr Yinka Owoeye, had urged the court to grant bail to Ms Badejo on the grounds of the presumption of innocence in her favour. He also submitted that the alleged offences are bailable and that she would be present for her trial.

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‎But Mr Animashaun, the police prosecutor, had opposed the bail application, saying the defendant was a flight risk, who had been on the INTERPOL watchlist for some years.

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‎The judge granted the bail application, saying it was in the interest of justice to do so. It relied on section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, noting that the defendant had satisfied the conditions stated in the Act.

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‎ The court granted the defendant bail for fifty million naira, with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a family member. The other surety must be a civil servant on grade level 14. One of them must own a property in the state. They must also swear to an affidavit of means and present evidence of tax payments, and possess Lagos State Residents Registration and National Identification Numbers.

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‎The defendant was also ordered to submit her passports and to sign an undertaking not to engage in any online publication relating to the subject matter before the court.

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‎She is to remain in custody until the fulfilment of her bail conditions.

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‎The court granted another prayer of the defendant for the Police to return her personal items that had earlier been seized, said to include bank and credit cards, jewellery, and bags.

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‎Further hearing is fixed for June 1.