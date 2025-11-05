A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu the last opportunity to enter a defence in his ongoing terrorism trial....

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu the last opportunity to enter a defence in his ongoing terrorism trial.

Failing to do so according to the Court would be deemed to have foreclosed the case.

Justice James Omotosho said that it was his duty as a judge in the case to accord the defendant sufficient opportunity to put in his defence.

“We had adjourned till today for the defendant to put in his defence or be deemed closed. But, I am bound to give him another opportunity to put in his defence.

“If he does not, I will deem him closed. I know that he is an economist and not a lawyer. I will give the last opportunity to the defendant to put in his defence, failure which he would be deemed closed,” said Justice Omotosho shortly before adjourning till November 7.

The judge spoke while ruling on an application by the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) that the court should foreclose Mr Kanu, who failed to enter his defence having spent five out of the six days allotted him by the court to conduct his defence.

Mr Awomolo noted that the court, on Tuesday, adjourned till Wednesday for Kanu to enter a defence in his trial or be deemed to have waived his right to do so.

He further noted that at the resumption of proceedings on Wednesday, Kanu still declined to open his defence as ordered by the court.

Mr Awomolo urged the court to take note of the defendant’s position that he would not enter any defence because there is no valid charge against him.

He then prayed the court to foreclose the defendant and adjourn for judgment.

Earlier, Kanu, who represented himself, addressed the court from the dock. He maintained his position that there is no valid charge against him to warrant his being called to enter a defence.

Meanwhile, following complaints by Mr Jones Awomolo, Justice Omotosho cautioned Kanu’s former lawyers in the case, who now refer to themselves as his consultants, to conduct themselves within the ethics of the legal profession.

The lawyers are: P. A. Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Opara and Prince Mandela Umegburu.

Awomolo had accused the lawyers of granting media interviews and making subtle posts on social media relating to the case.

The lawyers, who Kanu also confirmed as his consultants, were in court to witness Wednesday’s proceedings and introduced themselves as such as well.