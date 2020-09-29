A Kaduna High Court has dimissed the ”No Case Submission” by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

The Shi’ite Leader asked the court to quash charges against him by Kaduna State government.

Sheik El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat arrived the Kaduna state high court in the state capital at about few minutes past 9am.

And as usual, streets around the court are deserted, and security personnel are on high alert to forestall breakdown in law and order.