Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat have arrived the Kaduna state high court in the state capital.

The day’s session is supposed to be ruling in the case between the Kaduna state government and the Shi’ite sect.

And as usual, streets around the court are deserted, and security personnel are on high alert to forestall breakdown in law and order.

#HappeningNow: Kaduna Govt. vs IMN: Elzakzaky, Wife arrive State High Court. pic.twitter.com/rPOLro3Suk — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 29, 2020

Elzakzaky and his wife are first and second defendants in the case, and they are been accused of unlawful assembly among other charges.

Both have been in custody since 2015, when the Shi’ite Islamic sect and the army clashed in Zaria.

Hundreds were killed in the process, and the Shi’ites have since been agitating for the release of their leader.