The Federal High Court in Abuja had denied the bail application made by five alleged Al-Shabaab terrorists who allegedly attacked a Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State, leading to the death of over 40 worshippers.

Justice Emeka Nwite who dismissed their bail application held that the terrorism charges against them were capital offenses

The judge also held that they were accused of being members of a terrorist organization that may intimidate witnesses, and influence and jeopardize the trial of the defendants before the court.

Delivering a ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite upheld the arguments of the Department of State Service, DSS, that the evidence against the alleged terrorists was strong and could not be glossed over.

Besides, the judge said that the argument of the DSS that they will jump bail and bolt if allowed to go home was not disputed and deemed to be true.

Justice Nwite also upheld the submission of the security agency that the five accused persons did not establish having credible sureties that can stand for them pending their trial.

Granting accelerated trial, Justice Emeka Nwite fixed October 19 for commencement of trial.