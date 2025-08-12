A High Court sitting in Ogun State has issued an interim order restraining the Ogun State Government and its agents from demolishing or tampering with the property belonging to a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel. The ex parte order was granted following an affidavit of urgency fi...

The ex parte order was granted following an affidavit of urgency filed by the claimants, Senator Gbenga Daniel and his wife, Olufunke Daniel.

The court in suit number HCS/371/2025, said it was satisfied that immediate intervention was necessary to protect the property pending further hearing.

OGD and Yeye vs OGSG

In the ruling, the judge barred the defendants, their allies, proxies, assigns, cronies, and any persons acting on their behalf from carrying out any demolition, enforcing the quit notice issued on August 8, 2025, or otherwise interfering with the claimants’ possession of the property.

The property in question covers approximately 1.659 hectares, within the Government Reservation Area, Sagamu, and is covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. LUD3/LR2693 issued on January 20, 2010.

The court further restrained the defendants from any form of trespass or disturbance of the claimants’ quiet possession until the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The suit has been adjourned to August 19, 2025, for the hearing of the application for an interlocutory injunction.