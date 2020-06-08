A Federal High Court in Benin City has ordered parties in the suit challenging the conduct of All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Edo state to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit before it on Thiursday.

APC faction loyal to governor Obaseki and the national leadership of the party have been at loggerheads over the choice of primary ahead of the governorship election in the state.

INEC has fixed September this year for the governorship election in the state, but Political watchers say the success of the election is dependent on how political parties manage their primaries.

For months now, there has been no love lost between governor Godwin Obaseki and the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, a development political analysts say will affect the chances of the party in the state.