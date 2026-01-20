The trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the 46-year-old driver involved in the fatal accident that killed Anthony Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, has been adjourned to February 25, 2026. The case was adjourned after the prosecuting counsel, Richa...

The trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the 46-year-old driver involved in the fatal accident that killed Anthony Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, has been adjourned to February 25, 2026.

The case was adjourned after the prosecuting counsel, Richard Nigiwe, informed the court that they have four witnesses, but only three were in attendance.

He appealed to the court to adjourn the case to a future date to allow them duplicate the case file and present it to the Attorney General of the State through the Department of Public Prosecution for advice.

The defence counsel, Olalekan Abiodun, objected, stating that the prosecuting counsel had enough time to do so prior to this date.

However, the Magistrate decided that in the interest of justice, the case should be adjourned to 25th February, 2026 directing the prosecuting counsel to duplicate the file and send it to the office of the Attorney General for advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Responding to journalists after the court proceeding, the defence counsel agreed with the court’s decision, while the prosecuting counsel, Richard Nigiwe, declined to comment.

The case, which was initially set for today at the Sagamu Magistrate Court in Ogun State, concerns an accident that occurred on December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Reports indicate that the crash was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

Kayode faces four charges, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s license. He was previously granted bail in the sum of ₦5,000,000 with two sureties.