The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing on the bail applications filed by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and two other defendants to January 7, 2026.

The adjournment followed heated legal exchanges between counsel to the Federal Government and defence lawyers over alleged delays in the proceedings and claims of interference with prosecution witnesses.

However, after listening to arguments from both sides, the presiding judge adjourned the matter to January 7, for continuation of hearing on the bail applications.