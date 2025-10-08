Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has adjourned the trial of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu on until October 16th....

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has adjourned the trial of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu on until October 16th.

The adjournment was due to the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to conclude its assessment of Mr Kanu’s health status and present its report before the court.

Justice Omotosho had at the last adjourned date, ordered the president of the NMA to constitute a board of medical experts to carry out investigations on the alleged deteriorating health of the defendant.

The essence of the medical examination is to know whether the medical facility at the Department of the State Service headquarters can cater to Mr Kanu or if he be moved to the National Hospital as requested by Mr Kanu.

The report is also to determine whether Mr Kanu is fit to continue his trial.

At the day’s proceedings, the prosecution counsel Suraj S’aad SAN, informed the court that the Medical board had told them that the report was not ready for presentation as directed by the court.

The senior lawyer therefore applied for a week’s adjournment to enable the NMA Medical board to conclude its investigation.

Following no objection to the adjournment request by counsel to the defendant Onyechi Ikpeazu Justice Omotosho fixed October 16th for the board to submit its report and determine the next line of proceedings.