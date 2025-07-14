Several convoys of vehicles are being seen entering Katsina State, believed to be in connection with preparations for the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital on Sunday....

Several convoys of vehicles are being seen entering Katsina State, believed to be in connection with preparations for the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London hospital on Sunday.

Sounds of sirens also fill the air as both military and civilian SUVs move in, accompanied by heavily armed soldiers riding in gun trucks.

It is suspected that dignitaries and security personnel are trooping into the state to pay their final respects to the former president, who also once served as Nigeria’s military head of state.

The body of the former President is expected to arrive Katsina today from London.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is accompanying the body, following a directive by President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, flags around military installations across the state are flying at half-mast in honour of the late leader, a retired general and statesman.