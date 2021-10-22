Breaking News

Commuters demand improved security on Kaduna-Abuja highway after attack on train

Barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Railway Corporation suspended services on the Kaduna – Abuja train route, commuters are calling for deployment of more security personnel on the Kaduna-Abuja highway which is the major option available for many.

Many people had resorted to using the train following increased security concerns on the highway.

It’s still unclear who is behind Wednesday night’s attack on the rail track, but intelligence officials on Wednesday noted that terrorists loyal to the ISWAP and Ansaru faction of Boko Haram have been moving into Kaduna State.

In the meantime, commuters want the rail track fixed as soon as possible, so that operations can resume.

 

