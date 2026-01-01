The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello Sani, has visited the Niagri Rice Production Facility at Bulasa Area, Birnin Kebbi, to assess ongoing rescue and security operations following the early-morning partial collapse of a rice parboiling section of the mill. ‎‎The CP was briefed ...

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello Sani, has visited the Niagri Rice Production Facility at Bulasa Area, Birnin Kebbi, to assess ongoing rescue and security operations following the early-morning partial collapse of a rice parboiling section of the mill.

‎‎The CP was briefed by officers and emergency responders on site. He commended the joint efforts of the Police, State and Federal Fire Service, and other relevant agencies, who have remained at the scene since the incident to secure the area and support rescue operations.

‎As at the time of the visit, two persons evacuated earlier were confirmed dead by medical doctors, one injured victim has been treated and discharged, while four others remain trapped, with rescue efforts intensifying.

‎The Commissioner reassured the public that adequate security has been deployed and that a comprehensive investigation will commence after the rescue phase.



He condoled with the families of the deceased and urged the public to remain calm as efforts to rescue possible survivors are in progress.

TVC News previously reported that the Kebbi State Government has expressed profound sorrow and solidarity with the management, staff, and families affected by the partial collapse of a section of the NIA-AGRI rice mill in Birnin Kebbi.

On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Umar Tafida led a government delegation to the site for an on-the-spot assessment and to support ongoing rescue operations.

According to the Project Engineer, the early-morning collapse, which occurred around 2:00 a.m., claimed the life of one worker, while five others remained trapped under the debris at the time of the visit.