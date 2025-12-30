The Kebbi State Government has expressed profound sorrow and solidarity with the management, staff, and families affected by the partial collapse of a section of the NIA-AGRI rice mill in Birnin Kebbi. On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Umar Tafida led a government delegation to the site for an on-the-spot...

The Kebbi State Government has expressed profound sorrow and solidarity with the management, staff, and families affected by the partial collapse of a section of the NIA-AGRI rice mill in Birnin Kebbi.

On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Umar Tafida led a government delegation to the site for an on-the-spot assessment and to support ongoing rescue operations.

According to the Project Engineer, the early-morning collapse, which occurred around 2:00 a.m., claimed the life of one worker, while five others remained trapped under the debris at the time of the visit.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the Kebbi State Fire Service and other government emergency agencies, were seen working tirelessly to free the victims.

Speaking at the scene, Deputy Governor Tafida conveyed the government’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the wider NIA-AGRI community.

He described the incident as “painful and distressing” and assured that authorities would continue rescue efforts until all trapped individuals are brought to safety.

“We are here first as fellow human beings, to sympathize with the families and stand with the workers and management in this difficult moment,” Tafida said. “All relevant agencies have been directed to deploy maximum resources and expertise to support this operation.”

He added that, while immediate efforts focus on saving lives, the state government would launch a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse once rescue operations conclude, with a view to preventing future incidents.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by Secretary to the State Government Yakubu Bala, Head of Service Malami Muhammad, and other top state officials.

The Kebbi State Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the rescue mission and providing assistance to victims and their families.