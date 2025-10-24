Comedian Lasisi Elenu and his wife, Nonso, have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy they have named River Elroi. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a close-up photo of the newborn’s tiny feet and expressing their excitement and gratitude. Lasisi explained that...

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and his wife, Nonso, have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy they have named River Elroi.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a close-up photo of the newborn’s tiny feet and expressing their excitement and gratitude.

Lasisi explained that the name “River” reflects life, abundance, renewal, and the boundless grace of God, highlighting the spiritual inspiration behind the choice.

The Instagram post reads: “Whoever believes in me, rivers of living water will flow from within them.” — John 7:38 (NLT).

“Meet our son RIVER ELROI, ADÉDÁMÍNÌ, ADEWUNMI, NOSAGIE, ANYALEWECHI AFOLABI @river_elroi.

“Our RIVER of flowing waters is here, our JOY, our TESTIMONY, our GIFT from God.

“RIVER – a symbol of life, abundance, renewal, and God’s unending grace flowing through us”.

This marks the couple’s second child, following the arrival of their daughter, Rain Afolabi, in 2022.

Well-wishers and fans have taken to social media to share their congratulations, celebrating the newest addition to the family.