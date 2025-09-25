The Coalition has concluded all matters relating to the ADA, signaling that it is no longer interested in the registration or otherwise of the association....

All the presidential aspirants unanimously agreed to support whoever emerges as the winner of the party’s primary election.

Although a directive has been issued for all members to resign from other political parties, the Caucus was silent on the timeline for compliance.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to announce the dates for the Osun and Ekiti primaries ahead of the off-cycle governorship elections.

In attendance at the meeting were National Chairman David Mark; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf; former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; and former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi. National Leader of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, sent apologies but reaffirmed his commitment to the Coalition.