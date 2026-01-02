A prominent civil society group, Concerned Stakeholders for Women Development in Ondo State, has thrown its weight behind the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Seun Osamaye, urging calm, restraint and respect for due process following the court order issued in connection with an allege...

A prominent civil society group, Concerned Stakeholders for Women Development in Ondo State, has thrown its weight behind the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Seun Osamaye, urging calm, restraint and respect for due process following the court order issued in connection with an alleged altercation involving a magistrate.

The group, which described itself as a coalition of women advocates, community leaders and development-focused organisations, cautioned against turning the matter into a public spectacle capable of undermining the credibility of the judiciary and the image of the Ondo State Government.

Addressing journalists in Akure on Wednesday, the group’s coordinator, Mr. Adekunle Falade, said the controversy surrounding the commissioner should be handled with maturity and responsibility by all parties involved.

“This is an unfortunate development that should not be allowed to degenerate into public mudslinging or institutional embarrassment.

Allegations remain allegations until proven in a competent court of law. We appeal to all sides to exercise restraint and allow justice to take its natural course,” Falade said.

According to the group, Mrs. Osamaye has distinguished herself in office through programmes aimed at protecting vulnerable women and children, promoting gender inclusion and strengthening social welfare initiatives across the state.

The stakeholders warned against hasty conclusions that could distract the ministry from its core mandate of service delivery.

The group’s intervention followed reports that a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure ordered the arrest of the commissioner over allegations of assault involving Chief Magistrate Temitope Alphonso.

Court documents alleged that the incident occurred at the Ministry of Women Affairs during an official engagement involving the magistrate and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

An affidavit attached to the charge claimed that the altercation was linked to a court judgment previously delivered by the magistrate, which was said to be unfavourable to the commissioner.

During the court proceedings, the commissioner was absent, with her counsel, Barrister Adewusi, informing the court that she was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ilara-Mokin and requesting a short adjournment to enable the defence present proof of her hospitalisation.

Although a medical report was subsequently submitted, the prosecution challenged the document, prompting the court to describe it as unsatisfactory and lacking essential details.

The magistrate consequently ordered the arrest and remand of the commissioner, while adjourning the matter to January 12 for further hearing.

Reacting to the court order, the stakeholders emphasised that legal disagreements should be resolved strictly within judicial channels rather than through public accusations capable of inflaming tensions.

“We strongly believe that dragging the judiciary, the executive arm of government and individuals through the media does not promote justice or development. Ondo State deserves peace and stability, not avoidable controversy,”

The stakeholders further appealed to the two sides involved in the dispute to embrace dialogue, mutual respect and the rule of law, noting that institutions must be protected from unnecessary public pressure.

They also called on the public to avoid speculation and inflammatory commentary, stressing that the matter remains before the court and should be treated with the seriousness and decorum it deserves.

“As advocates of women development and social justice, we urge everyone to focus on peace, unity and the continued progress of Ondo State. The truth will emerge through due process, and all parties should be guided by that principle,” the statement added.