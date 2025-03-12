China has condemned the attack on the Jaffar Express train which occurred in Pakistan’s Balochistan on Tuesday.

Reports say, the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement saying that China rejects all forms of terrorism.

China is working with Pakistan to combat terrorism and achieve geographical peace and stability, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack on the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan.

The President commended the security forces for their appropriate response to the attackers.

President Zardari acknowledged the valiant efforts of security forces for rescuing the passengers.

The president said, “The Baloch people denounce those who have attacked the passengers, elders and children. No religion or society teaches to commit such a heinous act.”

The Jaffar Express train was attacked on its way from Quetta to Peshawar on Tuesday. It was carrying approximately 450 passengers.

Armed militants from the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) detonated explosives on the tracks, causing the train to stop before opening fire.