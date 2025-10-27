‎Former University of Lagos student, Chidinma Ojukwu, on Monday told the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that she never discussed the death of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Michael Usifo Ataga, with her co-defendant, Adedapo Quadri. ‎Miss Ojukwu, a former 300-level Mas...

‎Former University of Lagos student, Chidinma Ojukwu, on Monday told the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that she never discussed the death of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Michael Usifo Ataga, with her co-defendant, Adedapo Quadri.



‎Miss Ojukwu, a former 300-level Mass Communication student, said her only dealings with Quadri were limited to the supply of Loud, a form of cannabis and Rohypnol, as well as his assistance in producing her school identity card.

‎“I never had any discussion with Adedapo Quadri about the death of Ataga,” Ojukwu told the court during cross-examination by the second defendant’s counsel, Babatunde Busari.

‎“The only transactions we had were for the supply of Loud and Rohypnol. He also helped me produce my school ID card,” she said.

‎At the resumed hearing on Monday, she insisted that Quadri was unaware of her activities with the deceased at the short-let apartment in Lekki where the incident occurred.

‎“He never visited me there throughout my stay. I only called him to supply Loud and Rohypnol after Ataga said he had just one stick of Loud left,” she said.

‎She admitted taking a brown envelope from the apartment where the incident occurred when she left, explaining that it contained several personal documents belonging to Mr Ataga and one Mary Johnson.

‎She confirmed that the items inside the brown envelope were “Mr Ataga’s driver’s licence, his ID card, office complimentary cards, a driver’s licence, his Access Bank statement, an international passport belonging to Mary Johnson, driver’s license, as well as UBA statements of account.”

‎She said she informed the police during interrogation at her Yaba residence that she had taken the envelope by mistake.

‎“When the police came to my house at No. 57 Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, I told DSP Olusegun Bamidele that I mistakenly took the envelope home,” Ojukwu told the court.

‎The defendant also clarified that she obtained her international passport by herself and that another person, not Quadri, helped her get her driver’s licence and other documents.

‎Earlier in the proceedings, prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, announced his appearance, while Onwuka Egwu represented Ojukwu. M.A. Abiabasi appeared for the third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu.

‎ Justice Yetunde Adesanya also directed Mr Egwu to tender four letters through the witness, all of which were admitted in evidence.

‎In her ruling, Justice Adesanya held that the letter dated October 29, 2021, addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions and duly acknowledged, was admissible.

‎“The letter is properly before the court and is therefore admissible in evidence,” the judge said.

‎She also admitted other letters addressed to the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney-General of Lagos State, and the Inspector-General of Police, copies of which were sent to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Panti.

‎The judge further admitted Ojukwu’s handwritten letter appointing Mr Egwu as her counsel, ruling that “the document attached to the previous correspondence is admissible.”

‎Following the ruling, Mr Egwu tendered an iPhone 7 Plus, an iPhone 11 Pro, an iPhone X, and a MacBook through Ojukwu.

‎She identified the devices, saying, “The iPhone 7 Plus belongs to my sister, while the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone X, and the silver 2019 MacBook Pro are mine. I sold the MacBook to a vendor.”

‎The court also admitted the three devices as exhibits.

‎Further hearing has been fixed for November 6, 2025.

‎Both Ojukwu and Quadri are accused of conspiring to murder Mr Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him multiple times in the neck and chest at No. 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

‎They are facing eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing, while Chidinma’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, who’s the third defendant, is facing one count of stealing Mr Ataga’s iPhone 7.

‎The defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

