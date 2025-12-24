Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called for greater focus and discipline after Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). While Chelle praised his team for creating numerous opportunities, particularly in the first half, he acknowl...

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called for greater focus and discipline after Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

While Chelle praised his team for creating numerous opportunities, particularly in the first half, he acknowledged that defensive lapses in the second half allowed Tanzania back into the contest.

“The opening win is encouraging, but at this level, small details decide games,” Chelle said. “We played well, yet we must reduce our mistakes, especially when facing stronger opponents.”

The French coach stressed that the match offered valuable insights for the technical team as they prepare for more challenging encounters in the group stage.

“AFCON is about consistency. We will carefully analyse this game and make the necessary adjustments ahead of our next match,” he added

Chelle expressed satisfaction with the victory but emphasized that steady improvement remains the team’s main focus throughout the tournament. He revealed that the coaching staff would immediately review the match to address lapses before Saturday’s crucial clash against Tunisia.

He also highlighted the need to improve off-the-ball movement, noting that while the Super Eagles’ performance deserved the win, significant work still lies ahead to maintain momentum in the competition