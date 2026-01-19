Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has expressed his ambition to guide Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title at the 2027 finals, following the team’s strong third-place finish at AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Chelle masterminded an encouraging campaign for the Super Eagles, earning widespr...

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has expressed his ambition to guide Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title at the 2027 finals, following the team’s strong third-place finish at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Chelle masterminded an encouraging campaign for the Super Eagles, earning widespread praise for an attacking and entertaining style of play throughout the tournament.

The team’s impressive performance has prompted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to confirm that Chelle will remain in charge of the national team.

The three-time African champions finished the competition as the tournament’s top scorers, netting 14 goals, while maintaining defensive discipline by not conceding from open play during the knockout stages.

“Nigeria’s blend of intensity, creativity, and discipline under Chelle marked a significant turnaround,” analysts said, boosting optimism about the team’s long-term prospects.

The Malian tactician believes that the foundation laid in Morocco can propel the Super Eagles to continental glory in two years’ time.

The AFCON 2027 finals, scheduled to be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, are already in Chelle’s sights as he seeks redemption on East African soil.

Reflecting on the Morocco campaign, Chelle admitted to mixed emotions but expressed pride in his players’ efforts.

“It’s pride. It’s a relief,” Chelle told Canal+ Sport Afrique. “I went to see my mom and dad and told them I was coming back with the AFCON trophy. Mom, Dad, sorry, I’m only coming back with third place, but that’s already exceptional for me.”

He also commended Morocco for their organisation of the tournament and praised the unity within his squad.

“It was extraordinary. And we’ll meet again in two years, and God willing, I’ll bring that trophy home,” he added.

With renewed belief and a clear vision, Chelle’s focus is firmly fixed on turning the promise shown in Morocco into silverware at AFCON 2027.