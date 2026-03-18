Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the line-up ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies, excluding several top players, including Victor Osimhen and first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, from his latest squad. In a Wednesday statement, the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that Chelle selected a 23-man Super Eagles squad ahead…...

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced the line-up ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies, excluding several top players, including Victor Osimhen and first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, from his latest squad.

In a Wednesday statement, the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that Chelle selected a 23-man Super Eagles squad ahead of the friendly matches against Iran and Jordan.

Chelle picked team captain Wilfred Ndidi, midfield ace Alex Iwobi and forward Ademola Lookman in a list of 23 players for this month’s international friendly matches against Iran and Jordan, which have now been moved from the Jordanian capital, Amman, to the city of Antalya in Turkey.

NFF announced that the Super Eagles will take on Iran’s senior men football team in Antalya on Friday, 27th March, with kick off set for 4 pm local time, and then the Jordan senior men national team on Tuesday, 31st March, with kick off set for 8 pm local time.

NFF disclosed that the original schedule for the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium and the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Amman, was moved to a new venue following the outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East.

Chelle has also called Italy-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielder Frank Onyeka, and forwards Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams and Paul Onuachu.

Scotland-based defender Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez is called up for the first time, as are Germany-based forward Philip Otele and KRC Genk of Belgium’s Collins Yira Sor, a former junior international.

Greece-based goal-tender Adeleye Adebayo has also returned to the fold.

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece)

Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England)

Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

Forwards

Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England)

Simon Moses (Paris FC, France)

Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey)

Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany)

Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium)