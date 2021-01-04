The convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the three count of Criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and public disturbance, were hurriedly put together by the Police.

Addressing Journalist in Abuja on Monday after court ordered his remand at the Correctional Centre, the former presidential candidate said the Buhari administration was only after his detention.

He alleged that his name was wrongly spelt in the charge sheet brought before the court by the prosecutor, in what he described as sign of no Charges against him.

“As you are aware, we are not going to react to those charges because they are political charges. The charge sheet was hurriedly prepared, my name was wrongly spelt and my age too was inaccurate. That tells you there are no charges.

“I sustained the bruises on my body when I was preventing the Mobile personnel from brutalising Nigerians. I came out of my vehicle because I was covering an event close to where they claimed the protest was holding. The officer that led the mobile policemen pounced on me when I tried to stop him from brutalising Nigerians”

Sowore who pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he was merely prevented the team of Police officers who were seen brutalising some Nigerians at the federal capital when he was apprehended.

The defendants were on 1st January 2021 arrested by the Special weapons tactical team in Abuja while protesting to mark the New Year celebration.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants were arrested with placards calling for a violent Revolution against president Muhammadu Buhari.