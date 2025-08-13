Nigeria crashed out of the 8th African Nations Championship on Tuesday after an abject performance by a team that failed to put any foot right against Sudan in 90 minutes of football in Zanzibar....

The defeat on the Indian Ocean Island, following from the one-goal defeat by Cup-holders Senegal a week earlier, meant the Eagles B will pack their bags and exit the competition, no matter the result of their final Group D encounter against Congo in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday next week.

The humiliation was a joint-record defeat for Nigeria in the 26-year-old competition – a similar scoreline to their defeat by hosts Morocco in the Final of the 2018 championship.

Defender Leonard Ngenge, culpable for his infamous walking pace while Senegal sped forward to score their only goal in Nigeria’s first match on Tuesday last week, scored an own goal against his team in the 23rd minute, setting the stage for a rout that left ball fans aghast across the land.

Sudan raced to 2-0 up just before half-time when the same Ngenge, who plays for Ikorodu City in the Nigeria Premier Football League, clumsily touched the ball with his hand in an aerial contest, and Daiyeen made no mistake from the spot against the hapless Lawal Mustapha.

Only 10 minutes into the second period, it was 3-0 as Yagoub Omer finished with a flourish after the Sudanese turned the Nigeria defence inside out, and there was no meaningful effort by all of five defenders to checkmate the marauding Falcons of Jediane.

It got worse seven minutes later, when Sudan poured forward again, and Omer showed audacious technique to blast the ball onto the underside of the crossbar and watch it drop into the net behind a beleaguered Mustapha.