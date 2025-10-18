The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday took a jab at former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying his visits to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and charity donations would not guarantee him the presidency. Wike, who spoke during the in...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday took a jab at former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying his visits to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and charity donations would not guarantee him the presidency.

Wike, who spoke during the inauguration of newly constructed roads in Abuja, accused Obi of engaging in what he termed “political showmanship” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the minister, leadership goes beyond public displays of benevolence, insisting that such gestures should come from genuine compassion, not political ambition.

“You can’t become president of Nigeria just by going to IDP camps for birthday celebrations. Who is interested in that?” Wike said. “Celebrating your birthday in an IDP camp doesn’t mean you love Nigeria or that you’re committed to change.

“When you were governor in Anambra, why didn’t you celebrate birthdays in IDP camps? Now that you want to be president, every birthday is with the less privileged. Who are you trying to deceive?”

The minister’s remarks were in response to Peter Obi’s recent visit to LEA Primary School in Kapwa, Abuja, where the former governor had criticised the FCT administration over the deteriorating condition of public schools. Obi described the state of the schools as a national disgrace and a sign of Nigeria’s weak commitment to education.

During the visit, Obi also reaffirmed his plan to contest the 2027 presidential election, promising to transform Nigeria’s trajectory within four years if elected.

Wike, however, dismissed Obi’s statements as politically motivated, accusing the Labour Party presidential hopeful of hypocrisy and opportunism.

“Mr Peter Obi, we just came into office two years ago. We haven’t even spent four years. But you, you were governor for eight years. If I were you, I’d keep quiet. Enough is enough,” Wike said.