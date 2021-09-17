Breaking News

CBN Vows to arrest founder of abokiFx, Olusegun Oniwinde

Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigeria’s apex bank has vowed to go after the Founder of abokiFX, Olusegun Oniwinde for operating an illegal and criminal Forex Trading platform.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vowed to go after the Founder of abokiFX, Olusegun Oniwinde, accusing him of trying to kill the Nigerian economy.

In an interview with journalists after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) two-day meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the abokiFX director is on the radar of the country’s apex bank.

Describing the web platform as illegal and criminal, Emefiele disclosed that the CBN has plans to arrest and prosecute Oniwinde.

He also disclosed that he had directed the apex bank’s experts to go after abokiFX’s website.

Emefiele noted that the CBN doesn’t recognise any forex market window beside the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

The CBN governor further said that the apex bank had been investigating the abokiFX website in the last two years while vowing to track the platform’s director.

On Friday, the abokiFX website reported that the naira was trading at 570 to the United States (US) dollar at the parallel market. This is contrary to the I&E rate on the CBN website, which stood at N410.57 as of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

