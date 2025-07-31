The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has urged newly commissioned helicopter pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and commitment in their service to the nation....

The CAS delivered the charge through the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Edosa, during the combined graduation ceremony of the Integrated Helicopter Pilot Course 9/2024 and Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) Course 2/2025 held at the International Helicopter Flying School (IHFS), Enugu.

Addressing the 30 graduating pilots, Air Marshal Abubakar described their achievement as a vital step into a complex and evolving security environment.

He stressed that their effectiveness would depend not only on their flying skills but also on their ability to adapt, collaborate, and operate as part of a joint force confronting multifaceted national security threats.

He urged the pilots to wear their wings with humility, adding that their actions now reflect the trust of the Air Force and the hopes of the nation.

The ceremony also featured the commissioning of a newly renovated aircraft hangar at IHFS, aimed at boosting aircraft maintenance and operational readiness.

According to the CAS, the hangar is part of a broader infrastructural upgrade that includes a new school headquarters and 36 student accommodation units, all designed to transform IHFS into a globally competitive helicopter training centre.

“This institution is not just training pilots,” the CAS said. “We are building a self-reliant, mission-ready, and resilient force capable of meeting the airpower demands of today’s battlefield.”

The event also celebrated the graduation of IHFS instructors who completed their ATPL training, as well as the promotion of several personnel — milestones which, according to the CAS, underscore the school’s growing capacity and alignment with global aviation standards.

Air Marshal Abubakar commended the IHFS leadership and instructional team for their dedication, and acknowledged the support of Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Limited and the school’s Board of Directors for their strategic oversight.

The graduation highlights NAF’s continued investment in rotary-wing capabilities as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.