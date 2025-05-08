Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the Pope to succeed Pope Francis, he is the first American to be elected head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Cardinal Robert Prevost who has taken the official name of Leo XIV is originally from Chicago has extensive experience in Latin America.

The new Pope Leo XIV has also addressed the Catholic Faithful from the balcony of the Sistine Chapel in Saint Peter’s square in the Vatican city.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of his predecessor and also talked about the love of God

He urged faithful to go forward as one as disciples of Christ with Him and the Love of God.

He called for dialogue to build bridges as one people without discrimination.

He thanked Cardinals who took part in the Conclave to choose him as Pope.

He called on members of the Catholic Church to let Love lead while reserving special greetings for the Church in Rome, where he will officially be known as the Bishop.

He extended greetings to his flock in the Peruvian Catholic Church.

He added that the Church must be the missionary church and a refuge for all.