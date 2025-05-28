Speaking at the opening of the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday, King Charles III warned that Canada is confronting unprecedented challenges in a world that has never been more perilous.

His statement was largely seen as a gesture of support against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of annexation.

As part of the Commonwealth of former colonies, Canada has a monarch as its head of state.

Charles was invited by Prime Minister Mark Carney to deliver a speech from the throne detailing the Liberal government’s agenda for the upcoming session of Parliament after Trump repeatedly suggested that Canada become the 51st state.

”We must face reality: since the Second World War, our world has never been more dangerous and unstable. Canada is facing challenges that, in our lifetimes, are unprecedented,” Charles said in French, one of Canada’s official languages.

He added that ”many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them.”

The king reaffirmed Canada’s sovereignty, saying the ”True North is indeed strong and free.”

Trump seemed to respond to the king’s visit later Tuesday, writing that if Canada becomes the ”cherished 51st State” it won’t have to pay to join his future Golden Dome missile defense program.

”It will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!,” Trump posted on social media.

It’s rare for the monarch to deliver the speech from the throne in Canada. Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, did it twice. The king noted that it had been nearly 70 years since his mother first opened Parliament.

The king said that among the priorities for the government is protection of the French language and Quebec culture, which are at the heart of Canadian identity.

Canadians are largely indifferent to the monarchy, but Carney has been eager to show the differences between Canada and the United States.

After the United States gained independence from Britain, Canada remained a colony until 1867, and afterward continued as a constitutional monarchy with a British-style parliamentary system.

The king’s visit clearly underscores Canada’s sovereignty, Carney said.