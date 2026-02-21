The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has rejected the proposed Hisbah Bill before the Niger State House of Assembly, describing it as divisive and discriminatory. In a statement signed by the State Chairman of CAN, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the association warned that the Nige...

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has rejected the proposed Hisbah Bill before the Niger State House of Assembly, describing it as divisive and discriminatory.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of CAN, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the association warned that the Niger State Hisbah Directorates Bill, sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Abubakar representing Chanchaga Constituency, could create religious division if signed into law.

CAN is urging Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago not to assent to the bill, saying it may infringe on the constitutional rights of non-Muslims in the state.

The Christian body questioned the rationale behind establishing a Hisbah law in Niger State, asking what economic or social benefits it would bring to residents. It stressed that Christians would not be subject to Islamic law and should not be forced to abide by it.

The association also refuted claims by the House Committee that critical stakeholders, including CAN, were consulted during a public hearing on the bill. According to Bishop Yohanna, CAN was neither invited nor notified of any such engagement.

Describing Niger State as religiously diverse, the group cautioned that the bill could be perceived as a tool for marginalisation and persecution of Christians.

CAN further argued that existing security agencies, including the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, already have constitutional mandates to maintain law and order.

The association called on members of the State House of Assembly to prioritise legislation that promotes unity and development rather than what it termed controversial laws capable of causing unrest.

It also appealed to residents of the state, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, to speak against the bill to preserve peace and religious harmony.