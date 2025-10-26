The Kano State Hisbah Board has confirmed the arrest of twenty-five persons over an alleged same-sex marriage ceremony in the Hotoro By-Pass area of Kano State. Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the incident to TVC News in a telephone conversation. He said the ...

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confirmed the arrest of twenty-five persons over an alleged same-sex marriage ceremony in the Hotoro By-Pass area of Kano State.

Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the incident to TVC News in a telephone conversation.

He said the event, which took place at a private venue known as Fatima Event Centre, was attended by dozens of individuals before Hisbah operatives intervened and dispersed the gathering.

According to the Board, those arrested include 18 men and 7 women, believed to have come from different parts of the state, including Sheka, Yar Gaya, and Kofar Nasarawa.

Preliminary investigations indicate that one of the suspects, Abubakar Idris, was identified as the “groom” in the alleged ceremony.

Hisbah officials say investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

TVC previously reported that the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the transmission of a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking to outlaw same-sex marriage and other practices deemed immoral in the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor gave the approval while presiding over the 31st Executive Council meeting held at the Government House Annexe, reading Gov. in Kwankwasiyya City.