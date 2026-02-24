Caleb University, Imota, has appointed Pastor Foluke Adeboye as its new Chancellor, days after conferring on her an honorary Doctor of Humanity (Honoris Causa) at its 15th convocation ceremony. The decision, ratified by the institution’s Governing Council, was announced in a statement issued Monda...

Caleb University, Imota, has appointed Pastor Foluke Adeboye as its new Chancellor, days after conferring on her an honorary Doctor of Humanity (Honoris Causa) at its 15th convocation ceremony.

The decision, ratified by the institution’s Governing Council, was announced in a statement issued Monday in Lagos by the university’s media officer, Mr. Olawale Adekoya.

Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, formally assumed the chancellorship on February 21, shortly after receiving the honorary award on February 18.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olalekan Asikhia described the appointment as a defining moment in the university’s evolution, framing it as a bridge between academic excellence and spiritual depth.

He said the chancellorship signals “a new dawn where scholarship aligns with spirituality”.

According to him, Adeboye’s track record in faith-based leadership and mentorship made her a natural fit for the institution’s long-term vision.

“Pastor Foluke Adeboye embodies a legacy that transcends pulpit and platform.

“For decades, she has functioned not merely as consort to a global spiritual leader, but as an institutional builder.

“She is a counsellor of nations, and a matriarch whose disciplined grace has fortified one of the world’s largest Christian movements.

“Her honorary doctorate was more than ceremonial pageantry; it was an academic acknowledgment of a lifetime invested in education, youth mentorship, family values and moral formation.”

Asikhia stressed that the office of Chancellor at Caleb University is not symbolic, but central to the institution’s ethical and philosophical direction.

He noted that Adeboye’s role would extend beyond presiding over convocations and conferring degrees.

“The Chancellor presides at convocations, confers degrees, safeguards traditions and lends moral authority to strategic direction, as her office represents continuity, conscience and credibility.

“By inviting Pastor Adeboye to this exalted seat, Caleb University has effectively enthroned character at the pinnacle of scholarship,” Asikhia said.

He further expressed confidence that her leadership would strengthen both the university’s moral framework and its global standing.

“Her transnational visibility within faith, education and humanitarian networks is projected to catalyse deeper partnerships, philanthropic engagements and values-driven leadership initiatives.

“For universities are not sustained by infrastructure alone; they endure by spirit — by the unseen moral architecture that shapes decision-making, leadership succession and student formation.”

The 15th convocation ceremony, which set the stage for her appointment, saw 1,924 students graduate across various disciplines. Among them were 96 First Class honourees and 22 doctoral graduates.