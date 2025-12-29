The streets of Calabar came alive on Monday as the Main Carnival of Carnival Calabar marked its 20th edition, themed “Traces of Time.” The annual festival, which runs from December through January, drew residents, tourists, and visitors into weeks of music, art, and cultural activities, reinforc...

The streets of Calabar came alive on Monday as the Main Carnival of Carnival Calabar marked its 20th edition, themed “Traces of Time.”

The annual festival, which runs from December through January, drew residents, tourists, and visitors into weeks of music, art, and cultural activities, reinforcing Cross River State’s reputation as a major tourism destination.

The build-up to the main event included the cultural carnival, children’s carnival, and the bikers carnival, each adding momentum to the celebrations.

Governor Bassey Otu flagged off the Main Carnival parade, after which carnival bands rolled onto the streets, filling the parade route with colour, rhythm, and movement.

This year’s parade featured seven competing bands, alongside several non-competing bands, each presenting creative interpretations of the theme through costume design, choreography, and music reflecting different periods and experiences.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including the Portuguese Envoy, the Governor of Imo State and Wife, the APC National Chairman, and other dignitaries.

Residents lined the route early, watching with admiration as performers brought culture and history to life. Many followed the procession from point to point, capturing moments and engaging with the performances.

Band leaders said the theme provided room to explore heritage and growth, while judges at designated adjudication points assessed performances based on creativity, costume interpretation, choreography, and adherence to the theme.

Side attractions, including street food vendors and cultural displays, added to the festive atmosphere, turning the carnival route into a continuous stretch of entertainment.

As celebrations continue into January, the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar stands as a reflection of time, culture, and the evolving identity of the city.