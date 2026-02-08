The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a sweeping clean-up of Nigeria’s corporate registry, revealing that more than 400,000 companies were removed in 2025 for inactivity and failure to meet regulatory requirements. The disclosure was made by the registrar-general of the commission, ...

The disclosure was made by the registrar-general of the commission, Hussaini Magaji, during a “Celebration Walk” organised by the CAC on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the large-scale delisting was part of deliberate efforts to sanitise the database and preserve the credibility of the country’s official companies register.

Magaji said that in 2025 alone, “the commission de-registered over 400,000 companies,” explaining that the exercise targeted entities that were either inactive or non-compliant with statutory obligations.

He stressed that the move was necessary to protect the integrity of corporate records and ensure transparency in business operations.

Beyond enforcement, the CAC boss highlighted major institutional reforms driven by digital transformation.

He said the commission has moved away from a manual, location-dependent system to a fully digital, end-to-end platform that allows Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, to access corporate registration services with ease.

According to Magaji, the shift has significantly improved the ease of doing business, as entrepreneurs no longer need to visit CAC offices to register their companies.

“Today, CAC provides services anywhere, anytime and 24 hours a day. You can register your business from your room without coming to our offices,” he said.

He added that the digital overhaul has boosted confidence in Nigeria’s business climate while strengthening transparency and efficiency in corporate regulation.

Magaji also disclosed that, in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the commission facilitated free business registration for 250,000 entrepreneurs.

He explained that the initiative was aimed at lowering the cost of formalisation and encouraging small businesses to operate within the regulated economy.

In addition, the registrar-general said the CAC has fully operationalised a beneficial ownership register, enabling the public to identify the ultimate owners of companies operating in Nigeria.

He noted that the platform has gained international recognition, describing it as a global reference point for corporate transparency and efforts to combat financial crimes.