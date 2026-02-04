Information Minister Mohammed Idris has lauded the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for 35 years of ‘institutional excellence,’ citing the agency as a vital engine for Nigeria’s economic credibility and business growth. Idris also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to t...

Information Minister Mohammed Idris has lauded the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for 35 years of ‘institutional excellence,’ citing the agency as a vital engine for Nigeria’s economic credibility and business growth.

Idris also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency, institutional reform, and ease of doing business, describing effective inter-agency collaboration as critical to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris made this known while receiving the Registrar-General of the CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, who led the delegation of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the Ministry ahead of the Commission’s 35th anniversary celebration (CAC@35).

Idris commended the Corporate Affairs Commission for what he described as remarkable institutional reforms that have repositioned the Commission as “a key driver of Nigeria’s business environment and economic credibility.” He noted that CAC’s transformation, particularly through technology and digitisation, aligns strongly with the Federal Government’s broader reform agenda.

The Minister praised CAC’s role in improving the ease of doing business, strengthening corporate governance, and enhancing investor confidence, stressing that such reforms are vital to national development. He also acknowledged the Commission’s contribution to Nigeria’s recent delisting from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, describing it as a major milestone that reflects growing global confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory and transparency frameworks.

According to him, the progress recorded under the Tinubu administration, including rising foreign reserves, easing inflation, improved investor confidence, and economic stabilisation, cannot be fully told without recognising the role of reform-driven institutions such as the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Minister further encouraged CAC to intensify public engagement and advocacy to ensure Nigerians are fully informed about the Commission’s innovations, services, and achievements. He assured the Commission of the Ministry’s support in amplifying its reforms and programmes through strategic communication and public enlightenment.

Earlier, the Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, said the courtesy visit was to formally invite the Honourable Minister to the Commission’s 35th anniversary celebration and to present a scorecard of reforms achieved under the current administration.

He explained that CAC has transitioned from a largely manual, location-bound registry to a fully digital, technology-driven institution, with services now accessible in real time from anywhere in the country.

He disclosed that the Commission has expanded its digital offerings from 33 services to over 100 online services, deployed artificial intelligence for business name reservation and registration, and introduced Application Programming Interface (API) services to support banks, embassies, security agencies, and other institutions.

The Registrar-General highlighted the operationalisation of the Beneficial Ownership Register, noting that it has strengthened transparency, boosted investor confidence, and positioned Nigeria as a global reference point for corporate disclosure.

He added that CAC’s reforms have helped bring over four million informal businesses into the tax net, improved security by registering POS operators, and supported small and medium-scale enterprises through free business registrations in partnership with relevant agencies.

He also announced the Commission’s upcoming partnership with Google to further strengthen its digital infrastructure and service delivery, as well as the launch of an AI-powered public support platform to guide users on corporate and regulatory matters.

He thanked the Honourable Minister for the warm reception and support, and formally invited him to the CAC@35 anniversary celebration scheduled for February 9, 2026.

The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary of Information and National Orientation, Mr Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, Director National Archives, Dr. Evelyn Odigboh, Director Public Relations and Protocol, Dr. Haruna Suleiman, and the Special Assistant, Administration to the Honourable Minister, Dr. Sunday Baba, fnipr.