Some members of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee to intervene in what they described as the imposition of a candidate ahead of the August 16 bye-election.

At a press conference in Ibadan, the group under the aegis of the United Ibadan North Federal Constituency Aspirants Forum accused the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, of allegedly imposing Adewale Olatunji as the party’s candidate, against their widely supported choice, Kahlil Mustapha.

The group emphasized that all aspirants should be given a fair and level playing field, just as President Bola Tinubu subjected himself to party primaries, giving the national leadership a 48-hour ultimatum to intervene and resolve the issue.

The party also accused the minister of engaging in the same undemocratic practices that led to his defection from the APC in 2023, after he claimed that internal democratic principles were not being upheld.