Afrobeats artist Skales has dismissed reports suggesting that fellow musician Burna Boy supported him with a ₦600,000 cash gift during a difficult financial period. According to Skales, the story originated from a Burna Boy supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has no basis in fact. Speak...

Afrobeats artist Skales has dismissed reports suggesting that fellow musician Burna Boy supported him with a ₦600,000 cash gift during a difficult financial period.

According to Skales, the story originated from a Burna Boy supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has no basis in fact.

Speaking during an appearance on the Adesope Live show, Skales said the false claim left him frustrated and compelled him to contact the fan responsible for spreading it.

He explained that he reached out to the individual, identified as Benny, to question why such an untrue story was created and shared in the first place.

“There was a time I had to reach out to a Burna Boy fan on Twitter, I think his name is Benny or something. I asked him what I had done to him to warrant the hate he exhibits towards me.

“He created a fake news that there was a time that I was broke and Burna Boy helped me with N600,000. That never happened,” he said.

The singer advised fellow artists to be mindful of overly enthusiastic fans and stressed the importance of addressing concerns through direct communication, instead of allowing false information to spark unnecessary conflict.