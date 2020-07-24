President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after many hours of consultations and closed door meeting meant to mitigate political crisis in Mali.

President Buhari had embarked on a peace mission to Mali in company of his predecessor former president Goodluck Jonathan who is the special envoy that led the mediation mission.

Crisis erupted after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls held recently, awarding victory to some other contenders, which the resistance group said was at the instigation of President Keita.

Riots on July 10 led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday said the ECOWAS leaders listened to a brief by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and leader of the opposition, Imam Mahmoud Dicko. According to him, the representatives of opposition alliance, M5 and Civil Society Organisations also addressed the ECOWAS leaders at the meeting.

The African leaders met in Mali for consultations towards finding a lasting solution to the political crisis in the country.