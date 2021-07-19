President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council.

In a letter dated 16th July, 2021 signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 12TH July,2021.

A Professor of Science Education, Wushishi was born on 5th April, 1965 and hail from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Professor Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Wushishi was a Professor of Science Education at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.