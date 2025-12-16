Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has approved N30 billion in cash rewards for long-serving staff of the conglomerate, underscoring the company’s commitment to loyalty and workforce recognition. The announcement was made on Saturday during the BUA Night of Excellence L...

Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has approved N30 billion in cash rewards for long-serving staff of the conglomerate, underscoring the company’s commitment to loyalty and workforce recognition.

The announcement was made on Saturday during the BUA Night of Excellence Long Service Awards, held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual event brought together employees from BUA Group and its subsidiaries to celebrate years of dedicated service.

At the ceremony, Rabiu authorised tiered cash awards across various service levels.

Five employees each received N1 billion, another five were awarded N500 million apiece, while several others received N100 million.

Additional staff members received amounts ranging from N5 million to N20 million, extending recognition beyond senior executives to employees across different levels of the organisation.

The awards were designed to celebrate loyalty, dedication, and the often-unseen contributions of staff whose efforts are central to the group’s daily operations and overall success.

This latest initiative builds on previous employee-focused measures by BUA Group. In February 2024, Rabiu approved a 50 percent salary increase for both permanent and contract staff, a move that stood out amid Nigeria’s rising inflation and naira devaluation, and ensured that non-permanent workers also benefited.

Earlier, in 2021, Rabiu had awarded a ₦2 billion share bonus to BUA Cement employees from his personal holdings to recognise staff contributions that helped sustain the company through the disruptions of 2020.