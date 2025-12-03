The Director General of BTO4PBAT, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has inaugurated ward and local government coordinators across the Ondo South senatorial district to intensify efforts for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu. At the vibrant event, Adojutelegan asserted that President Tinubu remains ...

The Director General of BTO4PBAT, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has inaugurated ward and local government coordinators across the Ondo South senatorial district to intensify efforts for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

At the vibrant event, Adojutelegan asserted that President Tinubu remains the best choice for Nigeria, citing his significant achievements over the past two years.

He noted the president’s commitment to rapid infrastructure development, particularly through extensive road construction nationwide.

Adojutelegan also commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his unwavering support for the group across the three senatorial districts in the state.

“It is evident that President Bola Tinubu is making strides in every sector, demonstrating this through economic policies that have positioned Nigeria favorably,” he stated, adding that Tinubu’s student loan initiative exemplifies his commitment to education accessibility for underprivileged students.

He praised Tunji-Ojo for his invaluable support and noted, “His dedication to the reelection of Mr. President is commendable, and his accomplishments within the ministry further bolster our campaign.”

Adojutelegan urged the newly inaugurated coordinators to launch aggressive campaigns to promote President Tinubu’s achievements to the public.

“I am urging to embark on aggressive campaign across the wards in the six local government areas in the southern senatorial district”, he stressed.