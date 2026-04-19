The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed sadness over the passing of Dr Uzoma Nwaubani, a United States-based physician who died during a medical mission in Abia State. In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Dabiri-Erewa described…...

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has expressed sadness over the passing of Dr Uzoma Nwaubani, a United States-based physician who died during a medical mission in Abia State.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Dabiri-Erewa described the death as a huge loss to her family and Nigeria as a whole.

According to the statement, Dabiri-She noted that the late doctor was a committed member of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), known for her passion and dedication to giving back through medical missions and outreach programmes.

The statement reads, “The NIDCOM boss said that late Dr. Nwaubani was a very passionate and dedicated member of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in Americas (ANPA), always eager to give back through medical missions and outreaches.

“She prayed unto God to give her family, friends and ANPA members the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and grant her soul eternal rest.”

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Dr. Uzona Nwaubani, a US based Nigerian Physician was in Abia State for a medical mission organized by ANPA as a way of giving back to the Country, unfortunately, she developed a medical emergency and despite all efforts by the highly skilled medical team to resusicate her, she could not make it.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed for strength and comfort for the bereaved family, friends, and members of ANPA, and asked God to grant the deceased eternal rest.