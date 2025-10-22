A prominent support group, BTO for PBAT 2027, has urged Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing the administration’s impressive strides in national development and reforms. In a statement released to the press, the group’s spokesperso...

In a statement released to the press, the group’s spokesperson, Folajimi Adewumi, emphasized that President Tinubu’s government has laid a strong foundation for economic recovery, infrastructure renewal, and institutional reform through his Renewed Hope Agenda. He noted that Nigerians are beginning to witness tangible progress across critical sectors, particularly in the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The group’s Director-General, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi, described Dr. Tunji-Ojo as “the face of the Renewed Hope administration,” highlighting that his reform-driven leadership has transformed the Ministry of Interior into one of the most efficient arms of government.

“Under Dr. Tunji-Ojo, the Ministry has become a symbol of digital innovation, transparency, and public service efficiency. From overhauling the passport issuance process to addressing corrupt practices in data management and immigration, his achievements embody the true essence of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision,” Adesuyi stated.

He further highlighted major milestones recorded by the Ministry, including the reduction of passport backlogs nationwide, the automation of key ministry operations, improved border management, and the strengthening of internal security through inter-agency collaboration.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s initiatives have restored public trust in government services and positioned Nigeria as a model for reform-minded governance in Africa,” Adewumi added.

The group reiterated its commitment to mobilizing grassroots support across the country, stressing that the continuity of the Tinubu administration beyond 2027 is vital to consolidate the current reforms and drive Nigeria’s sustainable growth.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda must not stop midway. President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and foresight, and leaders like Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo exemplify what this administration represents: innovation, service, and accountability,” the statement concluded.